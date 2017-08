TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar trimmed losses following better-than-expected data out of the United States.

The currency CAD=D4 firmed to C$0.9880 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0121, from C$0.9895, or $1.0106 hit just before the data was released at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). It was still lower than Wednesday's North American finish of C$0.9790 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0215. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)