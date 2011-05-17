FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ tips to session low after U.S., Canada data
#Canada Dollar Report
May 17, 2011 / 12:46 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ tips to session low after U.S., Canada data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to
a session low against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after data
showed U.S. housing starts and permits for future home
construction fell in April. [ID:nCLAHGE7EO]
 Separately, Statistics Canada data showed foreigners
resumed purchases of Canadian bonds in March. [ID:nN17130640]
 The Canadian unit CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9770 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0235, after the data, bumping against a key
technical level that retested its weakest in more than seven
weeks.
 The currency pared losses soon after, and was down from
Tuesday's North American session close at C$0.9742 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0265.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

