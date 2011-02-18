FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ ticks higher after Canada CPI eases
#Canada Dollar Report
February 18, 2011 / 12:16 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ ticks higher after Canada CPI eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning after data
showed Canada's annual inflation rate eased.
 The currency firmed to C$0.9825 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0178, from about C$0.9842 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0161,
just ahead of the data publication.
 Canada's annual inflation rate slipped to 2.3 percent in
January from 2.4 percent in December as energy price increases
eased, Statistics Canada said. The annual core inflation rate
dipped to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent in January. For details,
see [ID:nSCLIDE79I]
  (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng)

