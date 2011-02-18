CANADA FX-C$ ticks higher after Canada CPI eases

TORONTO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning after data showed Canada's annual inflation rate eased.

The currency firmed to C$0.9825 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0178, from about C$0.9842 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0161, just ahead of the data publication.

Canada's annual inflation rate slipped to 2.3 percent in January from 2.4 percent in December as energy price increases eased, Statistics Canada said. The annual core inflation rate dipped to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent in January. For details, see [ID:nSCLIDE79I] (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng)