6 years ago
CANADA FX-Canadian dollar steady after tame CPI data
#Canada Dollar Report
March 18, 2011 / 11:15 AM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-Canadian dollar steady after tame CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar CAD=D4
was little changed against the U.S. currency on Friday after
tamer-than-expected February inflation data for February.
 The currency held around C$0.9828 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0175, after the data, and was also firmer than Thursday's
North American session close at C$0.9863 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0139.
 Canada's annual inflation rate in February cooled to 2.2
percent from 2.3 percent in January and the core rate fell to
its lowest level on record at 0.9 percent. [ID:nSCLIEE7AG]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng)

