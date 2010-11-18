FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
C$ hits session high after Canadian data
#Canada Dollar Report
November 18, 2010 / 2:01 PM / 7 years ago

C$ hits session high after Canadian data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar climbed to a session high against the U.S. currency on Thursday, lifted by Canadian leading composite and wholesale trade data. [ID:nSCLIME67B] [ID:nSCLIME67A]

At 8:49 a.m. (1359 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose to a high of C$1.0155 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.47 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's finish at C$1.0243 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.63 U.S. cents.

The domestic data provided an extra bounce to an already firm currency, which rose against its U.S. counterpart as a weak greenback and optimism Ireland may soon see a solution to its debt woes drove investors to riskier assets. [ID:nLDE6AH0HV] [FRX/] (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan)

