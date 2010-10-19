CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low after BoC rate decision

TORONTO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a session low against the U.S. dollar to reach its softest level in more than two weeks on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged and cut its growth forecast. [ID:nBCLJLE61Z]

The Canadian currency CAD=D4 touched C$1.0328 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.82 U.S. cents, almost two cents off of Monday's finish at C$1.0141, or 98.61 U.S. cents, and its weakest level since Sept. 30. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)