7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low after BoC rate decision
#Canada Dollar Report
October 19, 2010

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session low after BoC rate decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session low against the U.S. dollar to reach its softest level
in more than two weeks on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada left
interest rates unchanged and cut its growth forecast.
 The Canadian currency CAD=D4 touched C$1.0328 to the U.S.
dollar, or 96.82 U.S. cents, almost two cents off of Monday's
finish at C$1.0141, or 98.61 U.S. cents, and its weakest level
since Sept. 30.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

