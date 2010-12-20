FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ drifts lower after wholesale trade
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
December 20, 2010 / 2:16 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ drifts lower after wholesale trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
session low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday morning,
after domestic wholesale trade figures came in weaker than
expected. [ID:nSCLKNE680]
 The Canadian currency fell to C$1.0146 against the U.S.
dollar, or 98.56 U.S. cents shortly after the release of the
data. Heading into the data it was little changed from Friday's
close at C$1.0128 versus the greenback, or 98.74 U.S. cents.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Janet Guttsman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.