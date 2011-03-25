CANADA FX-C$ steady at lower levels as gov't falls

TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was steady at lower levels against the U.S. currency on Friday afternoon after the country's minority Conservative government was defeated in a nonconfidence vote, triggering a federal election. [ID:nN25229687]

The Canadian dollar was steady around C$0.9810 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0194, having weakened earlier in the session from a rising greenback and softer oil prices.

The currency was also down from Thursday's North American close at C$0.9762 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0244. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)