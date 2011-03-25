FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ steady at lower levels as gov't falls
#Canada Dollar Report
March 25, 2011 / 6:36 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ steady at lower levels as gov't falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was steady at
lower levels against the U.S. currency on Friday afternoon
after the country's minority Conservative government was
defeated in a nonconfidence vote, triggering a federal
election. [ID:nN25229687]
 The Canadian dollar was steady around C$0.9810 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0194, having weakened earlier in the session from
a rising greenback and softer oil prices.
 The currency was also down from Thursday's North American
close  at C$0.9762 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0244.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)

