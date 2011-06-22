FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 years ago
CANADA FX-Canadian dollar firms after BoC report
June 22, 2011 / 2:54 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-Canadian dollar firms after BoC report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against the U.S. currency on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada said it saw a slightly bigger risk of instability in the Canadian financial system than there was six months ago.

The currency, which was slightly weaker ahead of the release of the Bank of Canada's Financial System Review, firmed to C$0.9719 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0289. [ID:nBCLMHE73J]

This was up from Tuesday's North American finish at C$0.9724, or $1.0284. The currency was softer earlier in the session with markets players positioning themselves ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

