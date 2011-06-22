CANADA FX-C$ hits one-week high as Fed chief Bernanke speaks

TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a one-week high against the greenback on Wednesday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke began speaking to the press after earlier lowering the U.S. economic outlook.

The U.S. central bank, which left interest rates unchanged as expected, offered no hint of further monetary support, saying growth should pick up soon. [ID:nN1E75K22F]

The currency pushed as high as C$0.97 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0309, its highest level since June 15, up from Tuesday's North American finish at C$0.9724 or $1.0284. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)