7 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after retail sales data
#Canada Dollar Report
October 22, 2010 / 12:42 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data
showed Canadian retail sales beat expectations.
 Retail sales in August increased 0.5 percent from July on
rising gasoline prices and a jump in sales at home furnishing
stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday. [ID:nSCLMLE66V]
 At 8:32 a.m. (1232 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0235 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.70 U.S. cents, up from
Thursday's close at C$1.0263 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.44 U.S.
cents.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

