CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after retail sales data

TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after data showed Canadian retail sales beat expectations.

Retail sales in August increased 0.5 percent from July on rising gasoline prices and a jump in sales at home furnishing stores, Statistics Canada said on Friday. [ID:nSCLMLE66V]

At 8:32 a.m. (1232 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0235 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.70 U.S. cents, up from Thursday's close at C$1.0263 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.44 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)