FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high, strongest since March 2008
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
February 25, 2011 / 7:59 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits session high, strongest since March 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a near
three-year high against the greenback on Friday, supported by a
narrower budget deficit, oil's recent rise and its relative
safe-haven status versus other currencies in the wake of
geopolitical crises.
 The currency CAD=D4 broke through session highs to hit
C$0.9790 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0215, up from Thursday's
North American finish of C$0.9832 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0171.
 This was its strongest showing since March 2008, when it
hit C$0.9740.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.