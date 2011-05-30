FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
REFILE-CANADA FX DEBT-C$ returns to session high after GDP data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
May 30, 2011 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-CANADA FX DEBT-C$ returns to session high after GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Refiles story to correct date in lead)
 TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
slightly to the U.S. dollar on Monday immediately after data
showed strong business investment and inventory rebuilding kept
Canada's recovery on track in the first quarter.
 The Canadian dollar matched its session high of C$0.9752
against the greenback, or $1.0254, compared with C$0.9759, or
$1.0247 right before the GDP release. [ID:nSCLUGE7CJ]
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.