REFILE-CANADA FX DEBT-C$ returns to session high after GDP data

(Refiles story to correct date in lead)

TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed slightly to the U.S. dollar on Monday immediately after data showed strong business investment and inventory rebuilding kept Canada's recovery on track in the first quarter.

The Canadian dollar matched its session high of C$0.9752 against the greenback, or $1.0254, compared with C$0.9759, or $1.0247 right before the GDP release. [ID:nSCLUGE7CJ] (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)