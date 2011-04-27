FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ firms after Fed holds rates steady
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
April 27, 2011 / 4:49 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ firms after Fed holds rates steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
against the U.S. dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday it would keep rates exceptionally low for an extended
period. [ID:nW1E7FI013]
 The currency CAD=D4, which weakened initially, firmed to
C$0.9547 the U.S. dollar, or $1.0475, from C$C$0.9562, or
$1.0458 just prior to the statement. The Canadian dollar was
still lower than Tuesday's North American finish of $1.0506.
 ($1=$0.96 Canadian)
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.