CANADA FX-C$ firms after Fed holds rates steady

TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against the U.S. dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would keep rates exceptionally low for an extended period. [ID:nW1E7FI013]

The currency CAD=D4, which weakened initially, firmed to C$0.9547 the U.S. dollar, or $1.0475, from C$C$0.9562, or $1.0458 just prior to the statement. The Canadian dollar was still lower than Tuesday's North American finish of $1.0506.

($1=$0.96 Canadian) (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)