CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits near three-year high after GDP data

TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its highest level since March 2008 on Monday, after GDP data showed that exports boosted Canada's economic recovery in the fourth quarter.

The currency CAD=D4 firmed as high as C$0.9752 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0254, up from C$0.9783 just before the data was released.

The annualized GDP growth was 3.3 percent, following revised third-quarter growth of 1.8 percent, Statistics Canada said. [ID:nSCLSDE79U] (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)