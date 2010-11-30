FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after weak domestic GDP data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
November 30, 2010 / 1:44 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ hits session low after weak domestic GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched a
session low against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after domestic
growth data showed Canada's economic recovery slowed in the
third quarter by more than expected.
 Government data showed annualized economic growth of a
lower-than-expected 1.0 percent after second-quarter growth of
2.3 percent. [ID:nSCLUME67I]
 At 8:31 a.m. (1331 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0261 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.46 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.0186 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.17 U.S. cents, at Monday's
close.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.