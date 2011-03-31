CANADA FX-C$ tips higher after Canada GDP rises as expected

TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged up against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after Canada's economy grew in January from Decembers. [ID:nSCLVEE7AN]

The economy grew 0.5 percent in the month, as expected, and the currency tilted a touch higher to C$0.9694 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0316, from about C$0.9701 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0308, just ahead of the data.

It was also firmer than Wednesday's close at C$0.9713 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0296, but shy of the three-week high of C$0.9683, or $1.0327, hit earlier in the session.

