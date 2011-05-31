CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 1-week high after BoC signals hike

TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to its highest level in more than a week against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada signaled rates will "eventually" rise. [ID:nBCLVGE73B]

The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9685 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0325, up from C$0.9723 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0285, immediately before the announcement. It was the Canadian dollar's strongest level since May 20. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Janet Guttsman)