FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 years ago
Iran Guards condemn "insult" to religious leaders
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 5, 2010 / 10:10 PM / 8 years ago

Iran Guards condemn "insult" to religious leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday the force would not tolerate any "insult" to late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, a semi-official Iranian news agency reported.

The statement added to mounting pressure on the reformist opposition, after official media said pro-opposition students had destroyed pictures of Khomeini and other Iranian leaders during anti-government protests last Monday.

"We, as followers of Imam Khomeini, will not tolerate ... any shortcoming in identifying, trying and punishing those behind the insult and those who carried it out," ILNA news agency quoted a Guards statement as saying. It also accused "foreign enemies" of involvement.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Matthew Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.