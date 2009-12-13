Iran leader says opposition violated law

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran's supreme leader accused the pro-reform opposition on Sunday of violating the law by insulting the Islamic Republic's founder.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also said the opposition had encouraged Iran's enemies to undermine the Islamic system, in a speech broadcast by state television.

Referring to the disputed June election, which the opposition says was rigged in favor of hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Khamenei said: "The election is over. It was legal and they could not demonstrate their claim (of vote fraud)."