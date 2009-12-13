TIMELINE: Iran leader says opposition violated law

(Reuters) - Here is a summary of the main developments since Iran's June 12 presidential election:

June 13 - Hardline incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wins election with nearly 63 percent of vote, authorities say. Reformist challenger Mirhossein Mousavi has 34 percent. Mousavi calls result a "dangerous charade." Thousands of protesters clash with police.

June 14 - Mousavi asks Guardian Council to annul election.

June 15 - Seven killed during march by Mousavi supporters in Tehran, state media says. Protests break out in other cities.

June 16 - Tens of thousands of pro-Mousavi demonstrators march in northern Tehran. Authorities ban foreign journalists from leaving their offices to cover street protests.

June 19 - Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says protest leaders will be responsible for any bloodshed if rallies continue over the election, which he says Ahmadinejad won fairly by 11 million votes.

June 20 - Riot police are deployed to disperse groups of several hundred Iranians who gathered across Tehran.

-- State television says 450 people are detained during clashes in Tehran in which 10 people are killed, including Neda Agha-Soltan. Graphic footage of her death is seen around the world on the Internet.

June 23 - Guardian Council again rules out annulment of the poll, saying there have been no major polling irregularities.

-- U.S. President Barack Obama says the United States is "appalled and outraged" by Iran's crackdown.

-- Britain expels two Iranian diplomats after two of its own are expelled from Iran.

June 26 -- Hardline cleric Ahmad Khatami, a member of the Assembly of Experts, calls for execution of leading "rioters."

June 28 - Authorities detain several local British embassy staff for involvement in the unrest. Britain calls the arrests "harassment and intimidation" and demands their release.

July 17 - Clashes erupt between police and reformist protesters for the first time in weeks in Tehran after former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani declares Iran in crisis.

July 20 - Reformist former president Mohammad Khatami calls for a referendum on the legitimacy of the government.

July 30 - Clashes erupt after hundreds of Mousavi supporters gather to mourn Neda Agha-Soltan at Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery but police force Mousavi to leave. Hundreds of police fire teargas to disperse protesters from nearby streets.

August 1 - Trials begin of prominent moderates, charged with trying to overthrow the clerical establishment.

August 3 - Supreme Leader Khamenei formally approves the second term presidency of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

August 8 - A court charges a French woman, two Iranians working for the British and French embassies in Tehran and dozens of others with spying and aiding a Western plot to overthrow the system of clerical rule.

August 25 - A prosecutor demands "maximum punishment" for senior reformer Saeed Hajjarian, accused of acting against national security, in the fourth mass trial of moderates.

October 28 - Khamenei says it is a crime to cast doubt on the June election.

November 4 - Police clash with Mousavi supporters in Tehran when a rally marking the 30th anniversary of the storming of the U.S. embassy turns violent.

November 22 - Mousavi says the reform movement will not be cowed by the government's harsh methods as riot police prevent a demonstration by moderates taking place.

-- A reformist former vice president, Mohammad Ali Abtahi, who was arrested after the election, sentenced to six years in jail, newspapers report. He is freed on bail pending an appeal.

December 7 - Security forces fire warning shots in Tehran and beat opposition protesters among thousands seeking to renew their challenge to the government at a state rally, the reformist website Mowjcamp says.

December 13 - Khamenei in a speech accuses the pro-reform opposition of violating the law by insulting the Islamic Republic's founder. He also says the election is legal and the case is closed.

-- The opposition accuses authorities of preparing action to uproot the reform movement, after official media says pro-opposition students had torn up a picture of the Islamic Republic's late founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.