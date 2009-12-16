Iran says U.S. fuel sanctions move will fail

TEHRAN (Reuters) - An Iranian oil official said on Wednesday a move by U.S. lawmakers to impose fuel sanctions on the Islamic Republic would not cause any problems because Tehran had many suppliers.

On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation to impose sanctions on foreign companies that help to supply fuel to Iran, a measure lawmakers hope would deter Tehran from pursuing its nuclear program.

"They cannot succeed," said Hojjatollah Ghanimifard, senior vice president of investment affairs at the state National Iranian Oil Company.

"We have a long list of suppliers of gasoline," he said.