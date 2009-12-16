FACTBOX: Iran's missiles and recent tests

(Reuters) - Iran successfully test-fired a long-range, improved Sejil 2 missile on Wednesday, state television reported, in an announcement that added to tension with the West.

NOTES:

-- China assisted Iran with the technology to produce the solid-propellant unguided ballistic Mushak-120

-- The Fateh-110 is a solid propellant surface to surface missile, with a reported range of about 170 kilometers.

-- Shahab-3 ballistic missile means Meteor-3 or Shooting Star-3 in Farsi, alternatively designated Zelzal (Earthquake) and is derived from the North Korean No-dong missile.

-- The Samen is a tactical solid propellant ballistic missile.

Source: globalsecurity.org

* THE REVOLUTIONARY GUARD:

-- The IRGC controls Iran's strategic missile forces and has played a key role in developing advanced systems.

-- Revolutionary Guard Air Force: Around one brigade has Shahab-1/2 missiles with 12-18 launchers. Around one battalion has about six single launchers each with around 4 Shahab-3 strategic intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBM)

* MISSILE TESTS IN 2009:

March 2009 - Iran has test-fired a new air-to-surface missile, media reported on March 8. Iran's Fars News Agency said the domestically-produced missile had a range of 110 km (70 miles) and was designed for use by military aircraft against naval targets.

May 2009 - President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on May 20 that Iran had tested a missile that defense analysts say could hit Israel and U.S. bases in the Gulf. The Sejil 2 surface-to-surface missile has a stated range of some 2,000 km (1,200 miles).

September 2009 - Iran test-fired a missile on September 28 which defense analysts said could also hit Israel and U.S. bases in the Gulf. The Revolutionary Guards launched the surface-to-surface Shahab 3 missile during war games.

-- State broadcaster IRIB said "upgraded" versions of Shahab 3 and another missile, Sejil, had been tested. Officials said Sejil has a range of close to 2,000 km (1,250 miles). They were powered by solid fuel, IRIB said.

-- Press TV estimated the range of the Shahab 3, which was last tested in 2008, at between 1,300 km and 2,000 km.

December 2009 - Iran successfully test-fired a long-range, improved Sejil 2 missile on December 16. The two-stage, solid fuel Sejil missile had a longer range than the Islamic Republic's Shahab model.

Sources: Reuters/IISS Military balance 2009/www.globalsecurity.org