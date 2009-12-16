FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 years ago
Iran missile undermines peace assertions: U.S
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 5, 2010 / 10:13 PM / 8 years ago

Iran missile undermines peace assertions: U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran's test of a long-range, upgraded Sejil 2 missile on Wednesday undercut Tehran's assertions that it has peaceful intentions and will increase international resolve about stopping the Iranians' nuclear ambitions, the U.S. State Department said.

"These kinds of tests generally undermine Iran's claims of peaceful intentions," said State Department spokesman Ian Kelly. The international community would become more insistent on holding Iran to account for its suspected nuclear arms programs, he added.

Reporting by Paul Eckert, Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.