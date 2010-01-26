Head of Davos security dead, police suspect suicide

DAVOS (Reuters) - The police commander heading security at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland was found dead on Tuesday, local authorities said, adding that his death appeared to be suicide.

Markus Reinhardt, head of police in the Swiss canton of Graubuenden, was found dead in his hotel in Davos, police said in a statement on their website.

"All indications point to a suicide," the statement said.

WEF founder and executive founder Klaus Schwab said in a statement that the organizers appreciated Reinhardt's professionalism and kindness over years of co-operation.

"The Security Forces continue to have our full confidence and trust in their work," the statement said.

Reinhardt, 61, had headed the canton's police force since 1984.