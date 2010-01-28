FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
Aggressive tightening unlikely in South Korea: adviser
January 28, 2010 / 2:44 PM / 8 years ago

Aggressive tightening unlikely in South Korea: adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - South Korea's economic situation remains too uncertain for any aggressive tightening of interest rates, the economic adviser to the country's president said on Thursday.

Asked by Reuters Insider television if the central bank should move on interest rates, Shin Hyun-song said: "I think the economic situation is still too uncertain for there to be an aggressive tightening and certainly from the point of view of implementing (an) exit strategy, I think it is too early."

Writing by Tamora Vidaillet; Editing by Lin Noueihed

