China says to maintain stable economic policies

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China will maintain stable macro-economic policies and stick with its current monetary policy stance as it eyes rapid growth and inflation risks, Vice-Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.

"There still remain many uncertainties in (the) domestic and external economic environment," Li said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"To tackle these problems, we will keep continuity and stability of our macro economic policies, continue to follow a proactive fiscal policy and moderately easy monetary policy...," he said.

China needed to strike the balance between promoting steady and fast growth and properly managing inflation risks, he said.