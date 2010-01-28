FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
Russia's Kudrin calls for global currency regulation
January 28, 2010 / 4:34 PM / 8 years ago

Russia's Kudrin calls for global currency regulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Global currency regulation rather than capital controls will help emerging economies through the crisis, Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Thursday. "The 1998 (Russian crisis) had shown that capital controls are not very efficient during the crisis. Shadow exchange is growing and the outflows persist. Our strategy now is a more responsible macroeconomic policy," he said.

"In this global crisis we also felt the need for regulation of global reserve currencies," he added.

Writing by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Lin Noueihed

