8 years ago
Greek PM, EU commissioner in Davos talks: source
January 28, 2010 / 6:14 PM / 8 years ago

Greek PM, EU commissioner in Davos talks: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou is to meet European Monetary Affairs Commissioner Joaquin Almunia on the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum on Thursday evening, an EU source said.

The meeting came after a day in which the premium on Greek debt hit a record high since joining the euro, and the euro slipped against major currencies due to market jitters over Athens' ability to bring down its huge budget deficit.

The European Union executive is due to issue its verdict in early February on Greece's three-year stability program aimed at bringing down the deficit from 12.7 percent last year to below 3 percent by the end of 2012.

reporting by Paul Taylor, editing by Niclas Mika

