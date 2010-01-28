Russia's Kudrin says E.Siberian tax breaks to stay

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Russia will maintain the zero export duty for oil extracted from East Siberian oil fields but a government working group will review the list of fields, Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Thursday.

"On the whole the state policy regarding the East Siberian oil stays. We are ready to levy a different export duty," Kudrin told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

"We just need to establish the (duty) rate and it will depend on the economics of a particular field."