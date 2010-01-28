FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 years ago
Russia's Kudrin says E.Siberian tax breaks to stay
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 28, 2010 / 6:14 PM / 8 years ago

Russia's Kudrin says E.Siberian tax breaks to stay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Russia will maintain the zero export duty for oil extracted from East Siberian oil fields but a government working group will review the list of fields, Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Thursday.

"On the whole the state policy regarding the East Siberian oil stays. We are ready to levy a different export duty," Kudrin told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

"We just need to establish the (duty) rate and it will depend on the economics of a particular field."

Writing by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Lin Noueihed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.