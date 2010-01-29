Greece finmin: Not in bailout talks with EU states

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Greece is not involved in bailout talks with European Union states, Greek Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou told Bloomberg Television on Friday.

Pressed on whether Greece was in bailout talks with the EU, and specifically with France and Germany, he said:

"I have said this many many times in the past .... it is not something that we are involved in or have any knowledge of."

The Financial Times on Friday quoted high-level EU sources as saying that Greece would as a last resort receive help from the European Commission and euro zone governments.

Greece is under severe pressure to reduce its budget deficit, which hit 12.7 percent last year. Investors question whether it can succeed in deep spending cuts, casting a cloud over its ability to raise financing this year without outside help.