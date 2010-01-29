Brazil says seeking Iranian nuclear dialogue

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Brazil's Foreign Minister Celso Amorim said on Friday he had held talks with Iran's foreign minister in an effort to restart dialogue over Tehran's nuclear program.

Amorim said he met Manouchehr Mottaki on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Western diplomats have said Iran has effectively turned down a proposal on enriched uranium designed to prevent the material being used to make atomic bombs, and the United States and European allies are pursuing broader U.N. sanctions against Tehran.

Amorim said Brazil was not seeking to mediate in the dispute. "But we have held talks with Iran and other countries... Western countries," he told Reuters

He said Brazil shared Western concerns about Iran's nuclear work "but at the same time we respect Iran's right to have its nuclear program for peaceful means."

The proposal, brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency, calls for Tehran to ship most of its enriched uranium abroad in one go in exchange for fuel for nuclear medicine.

Amorim said his talks had dealt with the issue of the timing and quantity of uranium which would be involved in any deal.