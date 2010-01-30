FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
Highlights from Global Economic Outlook panel
January 30, 2010 / 9:52 AM / 8 years ago

Highlights from Global Economic Outlook panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Following are highlights from the Global Economic Outlook panel at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos on Friday.

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR DOMINIQUE STRAUSS-KAHN

"Growth is coming back and faster than expected, but is still fragile ... Private demand is still rather weak.

"It shows the Asian part of the world is now close to total recovery. The question of dealing with different speeds in the economy ... is something which we have to look at with great attention."

"If you exit too early, then the risks are much bigger"

On regulation:

"You deal with liquidity of your own financial sector. the question of coordinating this financial sector reform is top priority. We're not going exactly in the right direction."

