Murray loving life without a coach

<p>Andy Murray of Britain holds the winners trophy after beating Roger Federer of Switzerland during their final match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto August 15, 2010.

MASON, Ohio (Reuters) - Britain's Andy Murray said he is enjoying life without a coach after winning the Toronto Masters with just the help of notes from his mother.

Murray sacked his long-time coach Miles Maclagan last month and then promptly beat rivals Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer in Canada last week.

"I felt good last week, it has only been a few weeks that I've been on my own. I played very well last week. Whether it is to do with having a coach or not, I don't know, but I played some of my best tennis last week and definitely felt like I had improved since Wimbledon," he said.

Murray has established himself in the top four in the world but has yet to win a Grand Slam event.

While he is in a strong position to end that wait at the U.S. Open at the end of August, Murray said he will definitely play the year's final Grand Slam without a coach.

"I'm not going to have a coach before the U.S. Open that's for sure and then I have got a break after that where I will sit down and think about what I want but I don't want to rush into choosing someone," he said.

"It is a big responsibility, it's a big decision, you spend a lot of time with them, a lot of weeks with them and you want the relationship to last as long as possible. You need to think long and hard about it," he said, adding that he might use a coach for 20-25 weeks of the year rather than 30-40 weeks as in the past.

For the moment though, the 23-year-old Scot is enjoying the freedom of being entirely in charge of his own game.

"It's nice in some ways that you do have a bit more responsibility on yourself to figure things out when you are on the court and you feel that a bit more, a little bit more freedom maybe.

"It is nice in many ways after having a coach for two and a half to three years to have a few weeks on your own," he said.

In Toronto, Murray took the advice of his mother Judy although he was careful not to paint her role as any kind of substitute coach.

"I didn't speak to her before any of my matches, she watched all of the guys I was going to be playing against and sent me a message the night before of things that she had seen, just small tactics.

"She has not been spending any time on the court while I've been practicing but it's just nice having someone in your family around," he said.

Murray said there was no question of him remaining without a coach permanently however, admitting he needed a "second pair of eyes."

"I will need somebody," he said.