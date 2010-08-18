FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
Sharapova out of Montreal, hopes to be fit for U.S. Open
August 18, 2010 / 2:03 PM / 7 years ago

Sharapova out of Montreal, hopes to be fit for U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova has pulled out of this week's WTA tournament in Montreal with a heel injury, the Russian said on Monday.

Sharapova hurt her foot in the Cincinnati Open final defeat against Kim Clijsters on Sunday but was hoping the injury would heal ahead of the final grand slam of the year, the U.S. Open starting on August 30.

"I felt some pain in my foot late in the second set which kind of scared me so I have been forced to pull out of Montreal," the former world number one said on her official website (www.mariasharapova.com).

Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com

