(Reuters) - Following are the 32 men's seeds for the U.S. Open released by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Monday.

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain)

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland)

3. Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

4. Andy Murray (Britain)

5. Robin Soderling (Sweden)

6. Nikolay Davydenko (Russia)

7. Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)

8. Fernando Verdasco (Spain)

9. Andy Roddick (U.S.)

10. David Ferrer (Spain)

11. Marin Cilic (Croatia)

12. Mikhail Youzhny (Russia)

13. Jurgen Melzer (Austria)

14. Nicolas Almagro (Spain)

15. Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia)

16. Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus)

17. Gael Monfils (France)

18. John Isner (U.S.)

19. Mardy Fish (U.S.)

20. Sam Querrey (U.S.)

21. Albert Montanes (Spain)

22. Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain)

23. Feliciano Lopez (Spain)

24. Ernests Gulbis (Latvia)

25. Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland)

26. Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil)

27. Fernando Gonzalez (Chile)

28. Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic)

29. Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany)

30. Juan Monaco (Argentina)

31. David Nalbandian (Argentina)

32. Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)