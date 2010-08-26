FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
Men's seeds for the U.S. Open
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 26, 2010 / 4:36 PM / 7 years ago

Men's seeds for the U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following are the 32 men's seeds for the U.S. Open released by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Monday.

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain)

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland)

3. Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

4. Andy Murray (Britain)

5. Robin Soderling (Sweden)

6. Nikolay Davydenko (Russia)

7. Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)

8. Fernando Verdasco (Spain)

9. Andy Roddick (U.S.)

10. David Ferrer (Spain)

11. Marin Cilic (Croatia)

12. Mikhail Youzhny (Russia)

13. Jurgen Melzer (Austria)

14. Nicolas Almagro (Spain)

15. Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia)

16. Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus)

17. Gael Monfils (France)

18. John Isner (U.S.)

19. Mardy Fish (U.S.)

20. Sam Querrey (U.S.)

21. Albert Montanes (Spain)

22. Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain)

23. Feliciano Lopez (Spain)

24. Ernests Gulbis (Latvia)

25. Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland)

26. Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil)

27. Fernando Gonzalez (Chile)

28. Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic)

29. Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany)

30. Juan Monaco (Argentina)

31. David Nalbandian (Argentina)

32. Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)

Compiled by Steve Keating in Toronto; editing by Rex Gowar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.