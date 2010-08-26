Wozniacki earns top seeding for U.S. Open

<p>Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Vera Zvonareva of Russia at the rain delayed final of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, August 23, 2010.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki was named top seed of a grand slam tournament for the first time on Tuesday for the U.S. Open starting next Monday.

Wozniacki earned the seeding after a foot injury forced American Serena Williams to pull out of the Flushing Meadows tournament.

The 20-year-old Dane, the world number two behind Williams, has won three titles including a victory earlier this week at the Montreal Cup.

Defending U.S. Open champion Kim Clijsters was named second seed, followed by two-times U.S. champion Venus Williams, Serbia's Jelena Jankovic and Australian Samantha Stosur.

In addition to Clijsters and Venus Williams, former U.S. Open champions seeded at the August 30-September 12 tournament are number 11 Svetlana Kuznetsova and 14 Maria Sharapova.

Francesca Schiavone, the 2010 French Open champion, is seeded sixth.

Serena Williams, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, pulled out of the U.S. Open last week so she could recover from surgery on her foot after she cut it on broken glass at a restaurant in July.