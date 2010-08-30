Wozniacki wins New Haven title

<p>Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates after defeating Vera Zvonareva of Russia in the rain delayed final at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, August 23, 2010.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Caroline Wozniacki finished off her preparations for next week's U.S. Open by capturing her second title in a week on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Dane, number one seed for the season's final grand slam, defeated Russia's Nadia Petrova 6-3 3-6 6-3 to win the New Haven Open crown.

It was the third year in a row that Wozniacki had won the title and came after she won the rain-delayed Rogers Cup in Montreal on Monday.

Wozniacki made the final of last year's U.S. Open and has been the form player on this year's U.S. hardcourt series. She will pocket a $1 million bonus as the leading points scorer if she wins at Flushing Meadows.

In the men's final at New Haven later on Saturday, Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky is due to meet Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.