7 years ago
Wozniacki and Stakhovsky win New Haven titles
August 29, 2010 / 3:16 AM / 7 years ago

Wozniacki and Stakhovsky win New Haven titles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Caroline Wozniacki finished off her preparations for next week's U.S. Open by capturing her second title in less than a week on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Dane, number one seed for the season's final grand slam starting Monday, defeated Russia's Nadia Petrova 6-3 3-6 6-3 to win the New Haven Open crown third the third year in a row.

The men's title was later won by Sergiy Stakhovsky after the Ukrainian beat Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Wozniacki's New Haven title came hot on the heels of her rain-delayed Rogers Cup triumph in Montreal on Monday.

The Dane made the final of last year's U.S. Open and has been the form player on this year's U.S. hardcourt series. The world number two will pocket a $1 million bonus as the leading points scorer if she wins at Flushing Meadows.

"I've had two victories in two weeks and three victories in four weeks," she told reporters. "I feel I'm in great shape and playing well. Hopefully I can continue the next few weeks."

Reporting by Julian Linden: Editing by John O'Brien

