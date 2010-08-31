FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2010 / 9:54 PM / 7 years ago

Djokovic beats heat, and Davis Cup team mate, to advance

By Larry Fine

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Serbia's Novak Djokovic caught his second wind in the nick of time to overcome Davis Cup team mate Viktor Troicki 6-3 3-6 2-6 7-5 6-3 in the first round on a brutally hot day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Djokovic, who has struggled in the heat in the past, looked beaten after trailing 3-1 in the fourth set but the third seed came roaring back to avoid his first opening-round loss in a grand slam since the 2006 Australian Open.

The former Australian Open champion and U.S. Open runner-up broke the big-serving Troicki, ranked 47th, in the sixth game to put the set back on serve and again in the 12th to force a fifth set which he won with relative ease.

The victory lifted Djokovic to a second-round match against Philipp Petzschner of Germany, who beat Dusan Lojda of the Czech Republic to advance.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue

