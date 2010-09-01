Top seed Wozniacki breezes into second round

<p>Number one seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Chelsey Gullickson of the U.S. during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2010.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark made short work of American wildcard Chelsey Gullickson, breezing into the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1 6-1 victory to close out Tuesday's programme.

Wozniacki, who has compiled a 14-1 record since Wimbledon and won four titles this season, had a light workout against Gullickson, a University of Georgia All-American playing in her first grand slam.

The 20-year-old Dane, runner-up to Belgian Kim Clijsters at last year's U.S. championship, faced three break points in the match and never lost serve in the 61-minute rout.

"I love being back here, especially playing the night session," she said, despite having to wait until nearly midnight to begin her first-round match after a series of long contests on Arthur Ashe center court.

"A win is a win," said Wozniacki, aiming for her first grand slam title. "It doesn't really matter what time I get on.

"It's a great feeling. I was happy to be out there. I'm happy to be through to the second round."

Wozniacki advanced to a second-round match against Chang Kai-chen of Taiwan, a straight sets winner over Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.