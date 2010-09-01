Stosur secures first trip to U.S. Open third round

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fifth seed Samantha Stosur reached the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time in her career when she beat fellow Australian Anastasia Rodionova 6-1 6-4 Wednesday.

The French Open runner-up had never been beyond round two in six previous visits to Flushing Meadows but too strong for world number 62 Rodionova and won in just 64 minutes.

Stosur had been struggling with a nagging injury to her right arm before arriving in New York but looked more like her normal self as she attacked with her serve and forehand.

An early break put her ahead in the second set and though Rodionova had a break point to level at 4-4, Stosur held her advantage to set up a meeting with unseeded Italian Sara Errani.