Murray outshines Jamaican to reach third round

<p>Andy Murray of Britain comes to the net on a return to Dustin Brown of Jamaica during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2010.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fourth-seeded Andy Murray of Britain dodged some rain drops and some sizzling serves before quickly reaching the third round by outshining Jamaican Dustin Brown 7-5 6-3 6-0 at the U.S. Open Friday.

Murray ended a briefly rain-delayed opening set against the 123rd-ranked Brown with the first service break coming against the big-swinging Jamaican in the 12th game. The Scot sailed through from there with the loss of just three more games.

"I never played against him before so the start of the match was very interesting," the 23-year-old Murray told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd after the 85-minute demolition.

"He went for his shots huge, serving big and hitting fun shots so I was glad to get off in straight sets."

A short rain delay sent Brown and Murray to the locker room at 2-1 in favor of Murray during the opening set in the first taste of some expected bad weather as Hurricane Earl advances up the U.S. eastern seaboard.

The 6-foot, 5-inch (1.96 meter) Brown, sporting the look of a beachcomber in a sleeveless white shirt, baggy shorts and dreadlocks flying, played a slam-bam style with five aces in the first set.

The games raced by on serve until the German-born Brown netted a running forehand to hand Murray the first set.

The quick-footed, go-for-broke Brown then began losing the range on his groundstrokes, spraying errors off both wings and having his occasional attempts at using drop shots as a change of pace punished by Murray for winners.

Eventually he was simply worn down by the skillful Murray, who unleashed 12 aces in the match and 32 winners.

"He's a shotmaker," Murray, a U.S. Open runner-up to Roger Federer two years ago, said about the Jamaican. "He's obviously fun to watch.

"He got great support today so it was a good atmosphere and I enjoyed it."

Murray will next meet either 25th seed Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland or 51st-ranked Juan Ignacio Chela of Argentina.

"I'm going to have to keep playing better, but I served well today," said the Scot, aiming for his first slam title and first by a Briton since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open 74 years ago.

"It was windy so you just got to try and get on and off the court as quickly possible and I managed to do that in straight sets."