FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
Big-serving Isner aces his way into third round
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 3, 2010 / 8:53 PM / 7 years ago

Big-serving Isner aces his way into third round

By Simon Cambers

1 Min Read

<p>John Isner of the U.S. leaves the court because of a rain delay during his match against Marco Chiudinelli of Switzerland at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2010.Eduardo Munoz</p>

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Big-serving American John Isner banged down 24 aces on his way to a 6-3 3-6 7-6 6-4 victory over Marco Chiudinelli of Switzerland on Friday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

The number 18 seed recovered from a second-set lapse to see off the world number 63 in a little under three hours.

Just over two weeks after turning his right ankle in a warm-up event, Isner looked concerned when he dropped the second set to a resilient Chiudinelli.

But the American snatched the third-set tiebreak 9-7 and then broke in the ninth game of the fourth before serving out to set up a meeting with Russian 12th seed Mikhail Youzhny or Dudi Sela of Israel.

Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.