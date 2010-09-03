Big-serving Isner aces his way into third round

<p>John Isner of the U.S. leaves the court because of a rain delay during his match against Marco Chiudinelli of Switzerland at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2010.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Big-serving American John Isner banged down 24 aces on his way to a 6-3 3-6 7-6 6-4 victory over Marco Chiudinelli of Switzerland on Friday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

The number 18 seed recovered from a second-set lapse to see off the world number 63 in a little under three hours.

Just over two weeks after turning his right ankle in a warm-up event, Isner looked concerned when he dropped the second set to a resilient Chiudinelli.

But the American snatched the third-set tiebreak 9-7 and then broke in the ninth game of the fourth before serving out to set up a meeting with Russian 12th seed Mikhail Youzhny or Dudi Sela of Israel.