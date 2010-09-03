FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
Schiavone replicates Federer trick shot on way to last 16
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 3, 2010 / 10:18 PM / 7 years ago

Schiavone replicates Federer trick shot on way to last 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French Open champion Francesca Schiavone replicated Roger Federer's stunning between-the-legs shot during her 6-1 7-5 third round victory over Alona Bondarenko of Ukraine at the U.S. Open Friday.

The Italian sixth seed produced her own magical moment in the second set as she rallied from 4-1 down to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the fifth time in nine years.

Bondarenko, who ended Melanie Oudin's U.S. Open in round two, won their most recent match but the Italian breezed through the first set in 33 minutes.

Schiavone's next opponent is Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 20th seed.

Reporting by Simon Cambers. Editing by Julian Linden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.