Schiavone wants copy of her "Federer" shot

<p>Francesca Schiavone of Italy hits a return to Alona Bondarenko of Ukraine during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2010.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French Open champion Francesca Schiavone said she wants a DVD copy of the Roger Federer-like trick shot she produced on her way to the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Friday.

The Italian sixth seed replicated Federer's stunning between-the-legs shot in the second set of her 6-1 7-5 win over 29th seed Alona Bondarenko of Ukraine.

After cruising through the first set, Schiavone ran into trouble in the second but managed to storm back and reach the last 16 of a grand slam for the fifth time in her career.

"I want to see it," Schiavone said. "Maybe tomorrow I try to take the DVD.

"They told me that they show on TV the best five shots. The first one was Roger's, it was amazing. The second one was a rally between (Novak) Djokovic and (Rafa) Nadal. The last one was me (but) maybe I go a little bit forward, like third place."

Schiavone, who now plays Russia 20th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, said she had played the shot many times in her career but that it was never premeditated.

"It is instinct, I think. When you calculate that it's a good time to do it and a good ball to do it, you do it. It is art, something that is coming from inside," she said.

Bondarenko had won their most recent match but the Italian breezed through the first set in 33 minutes.

The Ukrainian broke early in the second set on her way to a 4-1 lead but Schiavone won six of the next seven games to book her ticket in the next round.

After winning her first grand slam title in Paris in June, Schiavone's form dipped as she came to terms with her achievement. But she has yet to drop a set in New York and believes she is back on track.

"I have the chance to play again in a big grand slam like this and I want to do well," she said. "I have the quality and the opportunity to do it."