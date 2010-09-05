FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
Clijsters eases past Ivanovic into U.S. Open last eight
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 5, 2010 / 4:21 PM / 7 years ago

Clijsters eases past Ivanovic into U.S. Open last eight

By Matt Majendie

1 Min Read

<p>Kim Clijsters of Belgium hits a return to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during the US Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2010.Jessica Rinaldi</p>

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Defending champion Kim Clijsters eased past close friend Ana Ivanovic 6-2 6-1 to reach the last eight at the U.S. Open Sunday.

The match between the two former world number ones had been hotly anticipated at the Arthur Ashe Stadium but Ivanovic, who had shown signs of her best form in the earlier rounds after a difficult 18 months, seemed to lack confidence against the second seed.

Belgian Clijsters broke the Serbian's serve three times in the first set and repeated the feat in the second set for a comfortable passage into the quarter-finals.

Editing by Clare Fallon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.