Youzhny overpowers Robredo to reach U.S. Open last eight

<p>Mikhail Youzhny of Russia hits a return to Tommy Robredo of Spain during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2010.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Number 12 seed Mikhail Youzhny of Russia reached the fourth grand slam quarter-final of his career with a convincing 7-5 6-2 4-6 6-4 victory over Spain's Tommy Robredo at the U.S. Open Tuesday.

Youzhny, a semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2006, successfully landed 62 percent of his first serves and blasted 50 winners to win the fourth-round encounter.

After dropping the first two sets, Robredo forced his way back into the match with a solitary break in the third set. But he did not have the consistency to challenge his 28-year-old opponent as the match wore on.

Robredo was one of five Spaniards in action in the men's singles draw on day nine of the tournament.