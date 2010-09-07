FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
Youzhny overpowers Robredo to reach U.S. Open last eight
September 7, 2010 / 6:51 PM / 7 years ago

Youzhny overpowers Robredo to reach U.S. Open last eight

By Matt Majendie

1 Min Read

<p>Mikhail Youzhny of Russia hits a return to Tommy Robredo of Spain during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2010.Shannon Stapleton</p>

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Number 12 seed Mikhail Youzhny of Russia reached the fourth grand slam quarter-final of his career with a convincing 7-5 6-2 4-6 6-4 victory over Spain's Tommy Robredo at the U.S. Open Tuesday.

Youzhny, a semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2006, successfully landed 62 percent of his first serves and blasted 50 winners to win the fourth-round encounter.

After dropping the first two sets, Robredo forced his way back into the match with a solitary break in the third set. But he did not have the consistency to challenge his 28-year-old opponent as the match wore on.

Robredo was one of five Spaniards in action in the men's singles draw on day nine of the tournament.

Editing by Steve Ginsburg

