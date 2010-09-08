Beaten Querrey annoyed by European domination

<p>Stanislas Wawrinka (L) of Switzerland shakes hands with Sam Querrey of the U.S. after winning their match during the US Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2010.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American Sam Querrey bowed out of the fourth-round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday and then said he was annoyed at the European domination on the men's tour.

The 20th seed fell 7-6 6-7 7-5 4-6 6-4 to Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, leaving no American men in the last eight for the second successive year.

When Andy Roddick dropped out of the world's top 10 at one stage last month, it marked the first time since the inception of the world rankings in 1973 that an American had not been included in the list.

Roddick is the only American man to have reached even the last eight of a grand-slam event in 2010, in Australia, and Querrey admitted it was not good enough.

"You (do) think about it - you guys tell me that every day I'm in here," Querrey told reporters. "I didn't feel any extra pressure or anything. I definitely wanted to win and keep the American men, keep the hope going. I was close.

"It's annoying that the Europeans are in the quarters every slam (but) we're trying."

Querrey battled for over four hours before falling to Wawrinka, who joined Roger Federer in the quarter-finals and marked the first time that two Swiss men have advanced to the last eight of a grand slam.

"We want to make the quarter-finals," Querrey said. "We're trying our best. I was very close but next year is another year and hopefully we have a few guys in the quarters."

Despite his defeat, Querrey has enjoyed the best year of his career with four ATP titles to his name.

At 22, the American said he felt he was on the verge of breaking through with a big run at a grand slam.

"The last two slams, Wimbledon and here, I made the round of 16 and have been close to getting into the quarter-finals," he said. "Hopefully I can keep that up in the slams. I think I can win that round of 16 match, and keep winning matches after that."

Querrey is part of the United States team that will travel to Colombia for a Davis Cup World Group playoff tie this month. The United States have won the Davis Cup 32 times, more than any other country, but must win in Colombia to stay in the elite 16-team top group.

"It's huge," Querrey admitted. "The U.S. is a World Group country so we need to win this to get back in the World Group next year. We don't want to be in Group B."